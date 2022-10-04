Should you drop Dawson Knox in your fantasy football leagues?

The Buffalo Bills scraped past the Ravens this week with a walk-off field goal for their third win of the season. The Bills have been dealing with injuries depleting their wide receivers this season, with Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Jamison Crowder all impacted in the past several weeks. With that in mind, we take a look at whether you should drop Buffalo’s starting tight end from your fantasy roster heading into Week 5.

Bills TE Dawson Knox: Week 5 waiver wire

Knox has not yet had a breakout game despite appearing on the field in a large majority of snaps each game. He added three receptions for 40 yards in the Bills’ win over the Ravens, one yard away from his season-high 41. He hasn’t broken the ceiling of 4.1 PPR fantasy points yet.

Knox just isn’t a regular target for Allen so far this season, even with injuries plaguing the wide receiving corps. Their WR talent goes deep and Allen has plenty of other options downfield. With things trending the way they are, it might be time to let go of Knox and look for other breakout TEs on the waiver wire.