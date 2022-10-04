Should you drop Dalton Schultz in your fantasy football leagues?

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-1 on Sunday with a 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. The team got decent offensive contributions from a handful of weapons except tight end Dalton Schultz, who returned to the field after missing a game due to a PCL injury.

It has been a slow start to the year for the veteran, who finished last season as the fifth-ranked fantasy football tight end in standard leagues. We’ll go over whether or not it’s worth it for fantasy managers to cut bait and drop Schultz this early in the season.

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Through three games played this season, Schultz has just nine receptions for 80 yards and has earned fantasy managers just six points total. The PCL injury has certainly stunted his production but so has the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, who relied on Schultz as one of his favorite targets.

Verdict

Yes, it’s time to drop Schultz. Even with Prescott set to return sometime within the next few weeks, Schultz is still working himself back to being 100% and won’t be on top of his game. There’s a handful of tight ends like Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin that you can pick up off the waiver wire who will fill the void.