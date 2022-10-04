Should you drop Elijah Moore in your fantasy football leagues?

The New York Jets are 2-2 after Zach Wilson returned from a torn meniscus that he suffered in the preseason. They’ve had two comeback wins over the Steelers and the Browns, and two blowout losses to the Ravens and the Bengals. This weekend, they’ll face a Miami Dolphins team that will play without Tua Tagovailoa, who is out with a concussion.

WR Corey Davis made a big impact against the Steelers this weekend, and we take a look at whether you should drop Elijah Moore as we head into Week 5.

Jets WR Elijah Moore: Week 5 waiver wire

Moore added 53 yards over three receptions this weekend and played the most snaps of any Jets wide receiver. He appeared in 63 snaps to Davis’ 52 and Garrett Wilson’s 54. Moore hasn’t scored yet, but he’s been putting up consistent numbers without Wilson in at quarterback.

His playing time, along with Wilson’s reappearance under center, is reason enough to have Moore stick around on your lineup for at least another week or two. He’s competing for targets with some talented WRs, but unless a top pick miraculously shows up on your waiver wire this week, don’t drop Moore just yet.