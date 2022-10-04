Should you drop Kyle Pitts in your fantasy football leagues?

The Atlanta Falcons improved to 2-2 for the season on Sunday with a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns but got limited production from tight end Kyle Pitts. The second-year playmaker caught just one of four targets for 25 yards and it continued his early-season struggles.

Pitts has been one of the more high-profile fantasy disappointments so far this year as many used a top pick on the “unicorn”. We’ll go over whether or not it’s worth it for fantasy managers to cut bait and drop Pitts this early in the season.

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Through four games this season, Pitts has caught just 10 of 22 targets for 150 yards, earning fantasy managers just 15 points total. His lack of production has been circumstantial, with most placing the blame on the mediocre play of quarterback Marcus Mariota and the play-calling of Arthur Smith. Still, fantasy managers have yet to get a ROI on Pitts this season.

Verdict

You should absolutely not think about dropping Pitts right now. Obtaining the Falcons tight end probably required a high pick in the draft and it would be reckless to abandon ship right now. And there’s always the possibility that he could emerge into the monster that was advertised.

Instead, I’d advise to scour the waiver wire for pieces like Jets tight end Tyler Conklin and Seahawks tight end Will Dissly. Stash them on your bench to add depth, but do not let go of Pitts.