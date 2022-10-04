Should you drop Julio Jones in your fantasy football leagues?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had the dream start to their season after getting Tom Brady back in the fold from retirement. The injury to Chris Godwin arose issues at wide receiver and the team brought in veteran Julio Jones hoping to harness whatever he had left in the tank. So far Jones’ tank has been very close to empty. Let’s look at whether or not you should drop Jones heading into Week 5.

Bucs WR Julio Jones: Week 5 waiver wire

So far through two games in Tampa Bay, Jones has seven targets for four catches and 76 yards. He only played 18 snaps on Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs this past week and had two targets. It’s very clear that Jones is behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Now, Godwin may be hurt again and miss time. It seems like Godwin will have issues staying on the field anyway. That could lead to more snaps/targets for Jones but it’s not guaranteed.

In Week 1 with all four wideouts healthy, Jones did have 32 snaps and five targets. It seems that’s Jones ceiling though, 5-6 targets for a few catches and whatever he can do in terms of yards. That plus injuries this late in his career, it’s difficult to trust Jones on your roster, let alone actually starting. Jones is nothing more than a FLEX in deep formats, too. So at this point it’s probably best to cut ties and look for some more stable production at WR.