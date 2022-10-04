Should you drop Michael Carter in your fantasy football leagues fro Week 5?

Is New York Jets football back? At 2-2 through four games, one could say so. It’s still too early to tell. QB Zach Wilson returned to the lineup in Week 4 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped lead the team to a 24-20 win. The backfield seems to be shifting away from Michael Carter and toward rookie back Breece Hall based on Sunday. Let’s take a look at whether or not you should drop Carter in fantasy football.

Fantasy outlook: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter has seen his production and snaps slip gradually over the past four games. He only had nine carries and 11 touches overall this past week. He also did very little with the carries. Since Week 1, Carter has 27 carries for 77 yards and eight catches for 48 yards in three games. The usage isn’t bad, but he’s not making the most of the attempts and isn’t scoring at all. His snap count has gone 50-43-38-31. Things are trending in the wrong direction and Hall has been very good the past three weeks.

Verdict

Does all that mean Carter is droppable? If you have Hall, no way. You need Carter as a handcuff. For that reason alone, it isn’t bad to stash Carter if you can swing it. If Hall were to be injured, Carter would be a RB2/FLEX play most weeks based on touches alone. If you’re good at RB and don’t need Carter, he’s fine to drop in shallow leagues.