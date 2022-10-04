How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on October 4

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just over two weeks away from the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view on October 22 and the card is starting to take shape. There will be plenty of action building towards that event on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, October 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Tonight’s show will be highlighted by a six-women tag team match as Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark, and Nikkita Lyons team up to face Toxic Attraction. During last week’s show, Fyre stepped to the plate and issued a challenge to Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. That match for Halloween Havoc will most likely be made official tonight.

We’ll get a new edition of the “Grayson Waller Effect” tonight as Waller will have former friends turned enemies Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as guests on the show. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions still have unsettled business since Jade turned on Perez a few months ago and they’re seemingly barreling towards a match with some kind of stipulation at Havoc. We’ll see what transpires during this interview segment between the two and if Apollo Crews will come out to confront Waller with their feud still simmering.

The qualifying matches for the North American Championship ladder match at Havoc will continue tonight with Andre Chase going one-on-one with Von Wagner. The winner will join a field that already includes Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, and Wes Lee.

We’ll also most likely get more build towards the NXT Championship triple threat bout between Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov on tonight’s show.