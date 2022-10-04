 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Champions League Matchday 3 on TV and via live stream

Here’s how you can catch all the UCL action from Matchday 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya

UEFA Champions League action heads into Matchday 3 this week, which marks the midway point of the group stage. For the most part it has been business as usual but Groups B, D and E have seen some surprising results through the first two matches.

If you’re looking for Champions League soccer on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 3.

Champions League Matchday 3 schedule

Tuesday, October 4

Bayern Munich v. Viktoria Plzen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Marseille v. Sporting CP - 12:45 p.m. ET

FC Porto v. Bayer Leverkusen - 3 p.m. ET

Club Brugge v. Atletico Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Ajax v. Napoli - 3 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Tottenham - 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan v. Barcelona - 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool v. Rangers - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 5

RB Salzburg v. Dinamo Zagreb - 12:45 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig v. Celtic - 12:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea v. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Juventus v. Maccabi Haifa - 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid v. Shahktar Donetsk - 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla v. Borussia Dortmund - 3 p.m. ET

Benfica v. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 p.m ET

Manchester City v. FC Copenhagen - 3 p.m. ET

