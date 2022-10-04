Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The third event of the PGA TOUR 2022-23 season puts the players in Sin City, as TPC Summerlin plays host to the Shriners Children’s Open beginning on Thursday.

Patrick Cantlay comes off a successful Presidents Cup performance to be the favorite on the odds board at +600, with an opponent from that competition Sungjae Im the second choice at +900. Max Homa has already defended a championship on TOUR this season, and he’ll be the third choice at the counter at +1400

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 5-8 p.m. on The Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ having full coverage all day via streaming.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. The featured groups will be added here when made available.