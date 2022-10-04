 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday from TPC Summerlin. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay hits his chip shot on the seventh hole during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club.&nbsp; Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The third event of the PGA TOUR 2022-23 season puts the players in Sin City, as TPC Summerlin plays host to the Shriners Children’s Open beginning on Thursday.

Patrick Cantlay comes off a successful Presidents Cup performance to be the favorite on the odds board at +600, with an opponent from that competition Sungjae Im the second choice at +900. Max Homa has already defended a championship on TOUR this season, and he’ll be the third choice at the counter at +1400

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 5-8 p.m. on The Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ having full coverage all day via streaming.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. The featured groups will be added here when made available.

2022 Shriners Children’s Open Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:40 AM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Henrik Norlander Taylor Moore
9:40 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Moore John Huh Kurt Kitayama
9:51 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Matt Wallace Mito Pereira
9:51 AM Tee No. 10 Adam Hadwin Danny Lee Lee Hodges
10:02 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Jimmy Walker Chris Kirk
10:02 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Cook Peter Malnati Zac Blair
10:13 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Laird Andrew Landry Brendon Todd
10:13 AM Tee No. 10 Rickie Fowler Jason Day Taylor Pendrith
10:24 AM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Tom Hoge Lucas Herbert
10:24 AM Tee No. 10 Max Homa Tom Kim Si Woo Kim
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 Cameron Champ Michael Thompson Gary Woodland
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Ryan Brehm Seamus Power
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Martin Maverick McNealy Sam Ryder
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Brian Harman Wyndham Clark
10:57 AM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Nick Watney Rory Sabbatini
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Palmer Adam Svensson Aaron Rai
11:08 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Justin Lower Austin Smotherman
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Chesson Hadley Callum Tarren
11:19 AM Tee No. 1 Will Gordon MJ Daffue Zecheng Dou
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Davis Thompson Carl Yuan
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Brandon Matthews Chris Gotterup
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Austin Eckroat Spencer Levin
11:41 AM Tee No. 1 Joseph Bramlett Thomas Detry Derek Deminsky
11:41 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Harrison Endycott Ryan Ruffels
2:40 PM Tee No. 1 Denny McCarthy David Lipsky Max McGreevy
2:40 PM Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Patrick Rodgers Vince Whaley
2:51 PM Tee No. 1 Stephan Jaeger Brandon Wu Greyson Sigg
2:51 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway James Hahn Adam Schenk
3:02 PM Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Kevin Streelman Byeong Hun An
3:02 PM Tee No. 10 Charley Hoffman Emiliano Grillo Beau Hossler
3:13 PM Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Cam Davis Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3:13 PM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Robert Streb Jim Herman
3:24 PM Tee No. 1 Patrick Cantlay Sungjae Im Harris English
3:24 PM Tee No. 10 Richy Werenski Tyler Duncan Matt Kuchar
3:35 PM Tee No. 1 Garrick Higgo Joel Dahmen Nick Taylor
3:35 PM Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Chad Ramey Aaron Wise
3:46 PM Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Mark Hubbard Matthias Schwab
3:46 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Scott Piercy Kyle Stanley
3:57 PM Tee No. 1 Matthew NeSmith Kramer Hickok Hayden Buckley
3:57 PM Tee No. 10 David Lingmerth Alex Noren Doug Ghim
4:08 PM Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Justin Suh Harry Hall
4:08 PM Tee No. 10 Paul Haley II Erik Barnes Trevor Werbylo
4:19 PM Tee No. 1 Nicholas Lindheim Brent Grant Jesse Mueller
4:19 PM Tee No. 10 Dean Burmester Kevin Yu Cole Hammer
4:30 PM Tee No. 1 Vincent Norrman Carson Young Jared Sawada
4:30 PM Tee No. 10 S.H. Kim Tyson Alexander Quinn Riley
4:41 PM Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Augusto Núñez Xuewen Luo
4:41 PM Tee No. 10 Scott Harrington Philip Knowles Patrick Welch

More From DraftKings Nation