Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Shriners Children’s Open

The third event of the PGA TOUR 2022-23 season puts the players in Sin City, as TPC Summerlin plays host to the Shriners Children’s Open beginning on Thursday.
Patrick Cantlay comes off a successful Presidents Cup performance to be the favorite on the odds board at +600, with an opponent from that competition Sungjae Im the second choice at +900. Max Homa has already defended a championship on TOUR this season, and he’ll be the third choice at the counter at +1400
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 5-8 p.m. on The Golf Channel, with PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ having full coverage all day via streaming.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday. The featured groups will be added here when made available.
2022 Shriners Children’s Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|John Huh
|Kurt Kitayama
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Wallace
|Mito Pereira
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|Lee Hodges
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Jimmy Walker
|Chris Kirk
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Peter Malnati
|Zac Blair
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Brendon Todd
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Tom Hoge
|Lucas Herbert
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Tom Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Michael Thompson
|Gary Woodland
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Ryan Brehm
|Seamus Power
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Maverick McNealy
|Sam Ryder
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Brian Harman
|Wyndham Clark
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Nick Watney
|Rory Sabbatini
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Adam Svensson
|Aaron Rai
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Justin Lower
|Austin Smotherman
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Chesson Hadley
|Callum Tarren
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|MJ Daffue
|Zecheng Dou
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Davis Thompson
|Carl Yuan
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Brandon Matthews
|Chris Gotterup
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Austin Eckroat
|Spencer Levin
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Thomas Detry
|Derek Deminsky
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Harrison Endycott
|Ryan Ruffels
|2:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|David Lipsky
|Max McGreevy
|2:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Patrick Rodgers
|Vince Whaley
|2:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Brandon Wu
|Greyson Sigg
|2:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|James Hahn
|Adam Schenk
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Kevin Streelman
|Byeong Hun An
|3:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Emiliano Grillo
|Beau Hossler
|3:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Cam Davis
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|3:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|3:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Sungjae Im
|Harris English
|3:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|Matt Kuchar
|3:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Joel Dahmen
|Nick Taylor
|3:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Chad Ramey
|Aaron Wise
|3:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Mark Hubbard
|Matthias Schwab
|3:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Scott Piercy
|Kyle Stanley
|3:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Kramer Hickok
|Hayden Buckley
|3:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Noren
|Doug Ghim
|4:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Justin Suh
|Harry Hall
|4:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Erik Barnes
|Trevor Werbylo
|4:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Brent Grant
|Jesse Mueller
|4:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dean Burmester
|Kevin Yu
|Cole Hammer
|4:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Carson Young
|Jared Sawada
|4:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Tyson Alexander
|Quinn Riley
|4:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Augusto Núñez
|Xuewen Luo
|4:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Philip Knowles
|Patrick Welch