Inter Milan vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for Inter Milan vs. Barcelona on UCL Matchday 3.

By Chinmay Vaidya
UEFA Champions League group stage play continues on Matchday 3 when Inter Milan clash with Barcelona. These Group C heavyweights are in a battle with Bayern Munich to try to advance to the knockout stage, so every head-to-head match counts.

Here’s everything you need to know for this contest, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, October 4
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +320
Draw: +295
Barcelona: -120

Moneyline pick: Draw +295

Conventional would say taking Barcelona, who enters this match with two straight wins. Even in a road game against Inter Milan, the Catalan club is favored based on form. Inter have dropped back-to-back matches and look out of sorts. However, these Champions League games just hit differently. Both teams know this match and the return leg likely will be the difference between advancing to the knockout stage and going home early. I expect a hard-fought contest resulting in a draw, which comes in at tremendous value.

