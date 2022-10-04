 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 5 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 QB Rankings

  1. Lamar Jackson
  2. Jalen Hurts
  3. Josh Allen
  4. Patrick Mahomes
  5. Joe Burrow
  6. Tom Brady
  7. Trevor Lawrence
  8. Justin Herbert
  9. Kyler Murray
  10. Aaron Rodgers
  11. Kirk Cousins
  12. Carson Wentz
  13. Geno Smith
  14. Derek Carr
  15. Jared Goff
  16. Matthew Stafford
  17. Teddy Bridgewater
  18. Zach Wilson
  19. Russell Wilson
  20. Ryan Tannehill
  21. Justin Fields
  22. Andy Dalton
  23. Marcus Mariota
  24. Jimmy Garoppolo
  25. Bailey ZAPPE
  26. Cooper Rush
  27. Jacoby Brissett
  28. Matt Ryan
  29. Daniel Jones
  30. Mitch Trubisky
  31. Davis Mills
  32. Baker Mayfield

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

