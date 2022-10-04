NFL power rankings heading into Week 5 of the 2022 season

The NFL wrapped up Week 4 with an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. The 49ers bounced back to beat the Rams and the NFC West is all knotted up with the four teams each sitting at 2-2. It’s going to be a long season in the competitive division.
The close of Week 5 means we’re back for another round of NFL power rankings. The NFL heads into Week 5 with the Eagles the lone undefeated team. The Dolphins lost to the Bengals last Thursday and have a huge question to sort out with Tua Tagovailoa’s status moving forward. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place in the meantime.
The Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs are the clear top three, but then it’s getting pretty wide open after that. The 49ers win over the Rams gives them a claim as a team to watch. The Packers struggled against the Patriots but got a key win. The Bengals appear to be getting back on track. Even the Vikings are 3-1 and tied with the Packers — although their wins are less than inspiring to the casual observer.
Here’s a look at our complete NFL power rankings heading toward Week 5. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NFL power rankings, Week 5
|Rank
|Chet
|Teddy
|Grace
|Nick
|David
|DK Sportsbook
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Green Bay Packers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|Miami Dolphins
|San Francisco 49ers
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Miami Dolphins
|San Francisco 49ers
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Baltimore Ravens
|Baltimore Ravens
|Baltimore Ravens
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|11
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Denver Broncos
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|13
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dallas Cowboys
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Cowboys
|Dallas Cowboys
|Minnesota Vikings
|14
|Arizona Cardinals
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tennessee Titans
|Denver Broncos
|Denver Broncos
|15
|New York Giants
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|New York Giants
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|New York Jets
|Cleveland Browns
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tennessee Titans
|New York Giants
|Detroit Lions
|Tennessee Titans
|Tennessee Titans
|18
|Detroit Lions
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|San Francisco 49ers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Cleveland Browns
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans
|Arizona Cardinals
|New England Patriots
|Indianapolis Colts
|20
|Cleveland Browns
|Cleveland Browns
|New England Patriots
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Arizona Cardinals
|21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Detroit Lions
|Arizona Cardinals
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Washington Commanders
|New Orleans Saints
|22
|Seattle Seahawks
|New England Patriots
|Detroit Lions
|New York Jets
|Cleveland Browns
|New York Giants
|23
|New England Patriots
|New Orleans Saints
|Cleveland Browns
|Chicago Bears
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit Lions
|24
|New York Jets
|Indianapolis Colts
|Indianapolis Colts
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New York Giants
|New England Patriots
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|Washington Commanders
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Indianapolis Colts
|New Orleans Saints
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|New York Giants
|Seattle Seahawks
|Seattle Seahawks
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|New Orleans Saints
|New Orleans Saints
|New York Jets
|Carolina Panthers
|28
|Chicago Bears
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Atlanta Falcons
|New England Patriots
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Washington Commanders
|29
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Carolina Panthers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Jets
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|Carolina Panthers
|Washington Commanders
|Carolina Panthers
|Chicago Bears
|Seattle Seahawks
|31
|Washington Commanders
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|Carolina Panthers
|Chicago Bears
|32
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans
|Houston Texans