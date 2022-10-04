NFL power rankings heading into Week 5 of the 2022 season

The NFL wrapped up Week 4 with an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. The 49ers bounced back to beat the Rams and the NFC West is all knotted up with the four teams each sitting at 2-2. It’s going to be a long season in the competitive division.

The close of Week 5 means we’re back for another round of NFL power rankings. The NFL heads into Week 5 with the Eagles the lone undefeated team. The Dolphins lost to the Bengals last Thursday and have a huge question to sort out with Tua Tagovailoa’s status moving forward. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place in the meantime.

The Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs are the clear top three, but then it’s getting pretty wide open after that. The 49ers win over the Rams gives them a claim as a team to watch. The Packers struggled against the Patriots but got a key win. The Bengals appear to be getting back on track. Even the Vikings are 3-1 and tied with the Packers — although their wins are less than inspiring to the casual observer.

Here’s a look at our complete NFL power rankings heading toward Week 5. Five of the rankings come from our staff and the sixth are the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.