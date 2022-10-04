Pick on the Moneyline for the Diamondbacks-Brewers game on October 4

The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Monday and now have to face arguably the hottest pitcher in the National League in the second half of the season, Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-115, 7) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Gallen has allowed just two home runs in 85.1 innings since the All-Star break with a 1.27 ERA and the team is 9-4 in his 13 starts since the break.

The Brewers counter with Eric Lauer, who spent much of the month of September on the injured list and in three starts since returning, has allowed nine runs in 10 1/3 innings.

Lauer also has went five innings or fewer an all of his starts since coming off the injured list, an issue for a Brewers bullpen that has been used for at least four innings in each of the past three games and since August 1, the Brewers lead the league in blown saves with 15.

The Brewers offense has been held to three runs or fewer in six of their last eight games and are 22nd in the league in batting average since the All-Star break.

The Diamondbacks are fourth in the league in home runs on a per at-bat basis and will provide enough offense to power to another victory with Gallen on the hill.

The Play: Diamondbacks -115

