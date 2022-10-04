Lionel Messi putting future decision on pause as Barcelona, PSG, MLS opportunities loom

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be making a decision on his future until 2023, according to Fabrizio Romano. Messi is entering the final year of his contract with the French club and reportedly has several options when it comes to his next venture, including a possible return to Barcelona.

Sources close to Lionel Messi insist he will decide his future in 2023, not now. Barcelona, already discussing internally of his return — and PSG will really try to extend his contract. #Messi



According to all the reporting done on Messi’s future, the forward really has three options once his contract is up. He can extend his deal with PSG, which is something that could appeal to him if the club advances far in the Champions League. PSG can also likely offer him the most money from a base salary standpoint.

There’s the chance to return to Barcelona, as the Spanish club reportedly has enough money to bring back its most famous player. Messi was an unexpected casualty of Barcelona’s financial pains, and there’s a mutual interest to re-unite as the forward enters the back end of his career.

Messi’s final option is to join Major League Soccer and Inter Miami, where he would reportedly get a significant ownership stake in the club. This was reported in the offseason, and hasn’t gained much steam since but remains a possibility from a pure valuation standpoint. Inter Miami is valued between $600-650 million and Messi’s reported 35% ownership stake if he joins would be worth more than $200 million.