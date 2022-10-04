How to watch Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson in Tuesday’s exhibition game

Two of the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects will face off Tuesday when Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 meet Scoot Henderson’s G-League Ignite in an exhibition contest. Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 overall selection next year, while Henderson comes in at No. 2. These exhibition contests might not pit the two directly against each other, but it’ll be the first chance for teams to evaluate the players in a head-to-head setting. Here’s how fans can catch Tuesday’s game, which is the first of two exhibition games being played between Wembanyama’s and Henderson’s teams.

Metropolitans 92 vs. G-League Ignite

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: fuboTV

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.