Breaking down odds for Oklahoma City Thunder heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Oklahoma City Thunder odds heading into the new season.

The Thunder began the first part of their deep rebuild in this last draft class, adding Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in the lottery. Holmgren is out for the year due to a Lisfranc fracture, but Oklahoma City doesn’t mind as long as he makes a full recovery. This team is looking at the bigger picture.

Oklahoma City Thunder Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 23.5

With Holmgren out, this win total seems a bit low. The Thunder won 24 games last year, even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing a large chunk of the end of the season. The young players should better this year, which might be enough for the over to hit on this line.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2200, No -8000

The Thunder will attempt to be competitive but they have no desire to make the playoffs. The lack of top-end talent and a desire to remain in the lottery conversation will lead to some developmental lineups hitting the floor at the end of the season. Don’t pick Oklahoma City as a surprise team this season.

List of player futures

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Most Improved Player (+2500)

Josh Giddey Most Improved Player (+3500)

Jalen Williams Rookie of the Year (+3000)