Breaking down odds for Utah Jazz heading into 2022-23 NBA season

We take a look at all the notable odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Utah Jazz as we approach the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz Introduce Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton - Press Conference
Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz speaks at a press conference after their trade to the team at Zions Bank Basketball Campus on September 13, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Utah Jazz odds heading into the new season.

After yet another playoff failure in 2021-22, the Jazz decided to hit the reset button. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are all out, and Mike Conley could be next. Jordan Clarkson might also draw some interest at the trade deadline. It’s hard to predict who will be on this roster as Utah continues to stockpile future assets.

Utah Jazz Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 24.5

This seems a bit high considering the Jazz aren’t done dealing yet. Cobbling together 15 players who have never played together before typically goes poorly, especially if a lot of those players are playing for their futures and want to chase stats over wins. I’d take the under here, because this total could drop if Utah makes more moves during the year.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

The Jazz have no designs on the postseason, so this could be one of those futures you add to a parlay full of rebuilding teams. Utah should happily miss the postseason in 2022-23.

List of player futures

Jordan Clarkson Sixth Man of the Year (+2500)
Collin Sexton Most Improved Player (+3000)
Ochai Agbaji Rookie of the Year (+3000)

