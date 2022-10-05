Breaking down odds for Portland Trail Blazers heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Portland Trail Blazers odds heading into the new season.

The Trail Blazers are in an interesting conundrum in terms of competing. They’ve signed star Damian Lillard to a massive deal, while committing a lot of money to supporting players who have not shown they can deliver in the playoffs. We’ll see if this latest amalgamation of talent has a different outcome in 2022-23.

Portland Trail Blazers Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 39.5

Portland had its worst record in Lillard’s tenure last season, largely due to the point guard missing most of the year. The Trail Blazers have managed to top this line in seven of the last 10 seasons, so the trend suggests to back the over here. It might not result in a playoff berth, but 40 wins is manageable for this group.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +185, No -235

The Trail Blazers are certainly going to be in the mix as long as Lillard is healthy. There’s enough talent here to at least make the play-in tournament, and that sets up Lillard well for some postseason heroics. There’s some value in taking “Yes” here, especially a plus money.

List of player futures

Damian Lillard MVP (+4000)

Anfernee Simons Most Improved Player (+2200)

Shaedon Sharpe Rookie of the Year (+1800)