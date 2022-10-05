Breaking down odds for Minnesota Timberwolves heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Minnesota Timberwolves odds heading into the new season.

The Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, swinging a big trade for Rudy Gobert. Minnesota may have given up a lot in terms of draft assets and young players but Gobert will be motivated to prove he’s worth the price. The Timberwolves believe in this core and Gobert’s defensive prowess to take them all the way to a title.

Minnesota Timberwolves Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 48.5

The under is priced at +110, and there’s some value there if you believe the fit between Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns won’t work. The Timberwolves won 46 games last year, and there should be some improvement from Towns and Anthony Edwards. The over is rightly favored by the oddsmakers but the under could be a sneaky play.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -295, No +220

It would be a colossal failure if the Timberwolves missed the playoffs, but it’s hard to see. Minnesota made it out of the play-in tournament last season and got significantly better in the offseason. Betting “Yes” here is the move.

List of player futures

Anthony Edwards Most Improved Player (+1000)

Anthony Edwards MVP (+6000)

Karl-Anthony Towns MVP (+5000)

Rudy Gobert Defensive Player of the Year (+425)