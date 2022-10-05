Breaking down odds for Denver Nuggets heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Denver Nuggets odds heading into the new season.

The Nuggets haven’t been able to replicate their 2020 NBA bubble success in large part due to injuries. The ascension of Nikola Jokic to league MVP has coincided with too many personnel losses to make any meaningful playoff run. The hope is Denver’s peripheral players can stay healthy and be on the court when it matters most as Jokic enters his prime.

Denver Nuggets Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 49.5

The under is priced at +115, and that’s likely hedging against some injuries. Both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are cleared for training camp, so the over is the move as long as both players can stay healthy. If you feel there’s bound to be some bad injury luck with the Nuggets, the under does offer some nice value.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550, No +400

Even with Murray and Porter Jr. missing most of the 2021-22 season, the Nuggets were comfortably in the playoffs. That’s the impact of Jokic, who will be going for a third straight MVP crown. Backing Denver to make the playoffs is a good bet, even in a loaded Western conference.

List of player futures

Nikola Jokic MVP (+900)

Jamal Murray MVP (+14000)

Bones Hyland Most Improved Player (+4000)

Bones Hyland Sixth Man of the Year (+1400)