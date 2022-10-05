The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 7 with more teams in contention for a World Series title than ever before. With the addition of a third wild card spot in each league, 12 teams have their sights set on raising the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the 118th edition of the World Series. Settle in for more October magic.

Here is the full postseason schedule with TV networks listed. Start times have yet to be announced.

2022 MLB playoff schedule

Wild Card Round

There will be two best-of-three Wild Card series in each league. The higher-seeded team will have home-field advantage for all games. One matchup will feature the top two Wild Card teams — the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in each league. The other will see the division winner with the worst record, the No. 3 seed, hosting the third and final Wild Card team, the No. 6 seed.

Friday, Oct. 7

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 1, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 1, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 2, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 2, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 2, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 3, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 3, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC*

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*If necessary

Divisional Round

The top two teams in each league received a bye through the Wild Card Round. Those teams get home-field advantage for their best-of-five Division Series. The higher-seeding team will host games Nos. 1, 2 and 5.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS No. 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, Fox or FS1

NLDS No. 3/6 at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, Fox or FS1

ALDS No. 4/5 at Houston Astros, Game 1, TBS

ALDS No. 3/6 at New York Yankees, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS No. 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, FOX or FS1

NLDS No. 3/6 at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS No. 4/5 at Houston Astros, Game 2, TBS

ALDS No. 3/6 at New York Yankees, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 4/5, Game 3, FS1

NLDS Atlanta Braves at No. 3/6, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 4/5, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS Atlanta Braves at No. 3/6, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS Houston Astros at No. 4/5, Game 3, TBS

ALDS New York Yankees at No. 3/6, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS Houston Astros at No. 4/5, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS New York Yankees at No. 3/6, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS No. 4/5 at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS No. 3/6 at Atlanta Braves, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS No. 4/5 at Houston Astros, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS No. 3/6 at New York Yankees, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Championship Round

Who will earn a trip to the World Series? That will be decided at the end of the best-of-seven League Championship Series. The highest remaining seed will host game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, FOX or FS1

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS Lower Seed at Higher Seed, Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

ALCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 3, TBS

NLCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 4, FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

ALCS Higher Seed at Lower Seed, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, Lower Seed at Higher Seed, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ALCS Game 6, Lower Seed at Higher Seed, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, Lower Seed at Higher Seed, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS Game 7, Lower Seed at Higher Seed, TBS (if necessary)

World Series

The 118th World Series will be a best-of-seven set. The team with the better record will have home-field advantage for game Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3, (at lesser record), FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4, (at lesser record), FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5, FOX (if necessary, at lesser record)

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)