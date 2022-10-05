SMU vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The SMU Mustangs and UCF Golden Knights meet up in Week 6 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. This matchup was moved from Saturday, October 1st due to Hurricane Ian.

SMU (2-2, 0-0 AAC) could become a big story in college football as it appears some players will sit out the rest of the season according to On3. Just four games into the season, the players can still use their redshirt this year and enter the transfer portal when the window opens in December. UCF (3-1, 0-0 AAC) is coming off a bye week following a 27-10 home win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

UCF is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making SMU a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 64.

SMU vs. UCF

Date: Wednesday, October 5th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.