SMU vs. UCF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Central Florida Knights and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 6 at Oveido, Florida Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday and the game will air on ESPN2.

This game was originally pushed to Sunday, but was later moved a few extra days because of the impact hurricane Ian was having on Florida. That means we get a random Wednesday night college football game, with both teams having bye weeks in Week 6.

UCF’s offense has seemed to take a massive step back in the second year of the Gus Malzahn era. They struggled mightily in a loss to Louisville and didn’t look all too great in a 27-10 win over Georgia Tech, which was far closer than the score indicated. In that win over GT, the Knights’ passing attack mustered just 49 yards all game long— WR turned QB John Rhys Plumlee also tossed a pick with no touchdowns. Their defense has been solid though, scoring on a blocked punt to take the lead right before halftime in that one against GT and they’ve forced five total turnovers so far through four games.

That unit will have its hands full against a good SMU offense. They’re averaging close to 40 points per game and have lost two straight to Power 5 opponents by a combined 17 points, including a 10-point loss to TCU last week. Their D isn’t spectacular, allowing just over 25 points per game against an average schedule, but they’ve forced seven total turnovers.

Central Florida is a 3-point favorite in this one and are on the moneyline at -140. The Mustangs are going off on the moneyline at +120 and the point total is set high, all the way up at 64. SMU won this matchup last year 55-28.