Week 5 standard wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Week 5 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, October 6. There should be some prominent receivers able to return to their normal selves this week to bolster your lineups. Last week saw Jamal Agnew of the Jacksonville Jaguars finish as the WR5 on the week, so you always need to be looking for matchups to exploit. Here are our tips for handling wide receivers for your Week 5 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Keenan Allen is expected to be back this week, and Michael Gallup and Chris Godwin have another week under their belts in their recovery, even though they both played last week. Amon-Ra St. Brown is likely the biggest name to keep an eye on even though he wasn’t missed too much with the Detroit Lions still scoring 45 points last week.

Streaming options for Week 5

Tyler Boyd is probably the best streaming option this week. He and the Cincinnati Bengals are facing the Baltimore Ravens, whose defense is giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. Even with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins likely getting more targets, there should be enough work for Boyd to have a fantasy-relevant day on Sunday.

Gabe Davis is likely starting in your fantasy lineups already, but if he isn't, this is your reminder to put him in there. Davis is taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week, and all of their attention will have to be on slowing down Stefon Diggs. Josh Allen should be able to carve up this defense, leaving ample opportunity for Davis to have a big game. Other streamers I like this week include George Pickens, Russell Gage (or Julio Jones if he is active), and DeVante Parker.

Week 5 fantasy football standard wide receiver rankings