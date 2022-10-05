Week 5 standard flex fantasy football rankings

Week 5 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, October 6 as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Denver Broncos. It’s fitting that these two teams are matching up because they both saw their starting running backs suffer injuries that could have them miss this game. We are about a quarter of the way through the fantasy football season so let’s look at how you should handle the flex position for your Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Woof, Week 4 had a ton of injuries. Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Alvin Kamara all missed their games last week. Add in the injury to Jonathan Taylor and the season-ending injury to Javonte Williams, and some expected fantasy football superstars took a beating. There are way too potential injuries to list, but definitely keep an eye on practice reports this week, especially with another early Sunday kick this week.

Streaming options for Week 5

The Colts' backfield is going to be a tough one to predict. You would think that Nyheim Hines would be the one to get the uptick in value, but Phillip Lindsay is set up for a prime revenge game against his former team. Either way, they both have a tough matchup, but if you get a sense of who is starting this weekend, that player could be worth a flex.

Sticking with running backs, Mark Ingram has seen an added workload for the New Orleans Saints with Alvin Kamara dealing with injuries. Even if Kamara comes back for this game, Ingram has worked himself into a weekly flex spot. The Seattle Seahawks defense is a great matchup for running backs so flex Ingram this week.

Week 5 fantasy football standard flex rankings