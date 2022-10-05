Week 5 standard tight end fantasy football rankings

Week 5 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday, October 6. We have made it through four weeks, and Kyle Pitts continues to underperform for fantasy managers. Meanwhile, Gerald Everett for the Los Angeles Chargers is having a great season and the tight end position continues to be baffling on a weekly basis. Here are our tips for approaching the tight end position in Week 5 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

All in all, the tight end position is one of the healthiest in fantasy football. It is still worth checking out the injury report this week to see if anyone pops up on it, but otherwise, players should be pretty healthy.

Streaming options for Week 5

Tyler Conklin has remained a fantasy football surprise with his performances for the New York Jets. They will face a tough divisional defense with the Miami Dolphins, which should allow Conklin to see an uptick in targets from Zach Wilson.

Gerald Everett may not be your starting tight end, but he should be. Yes, Keenan Allen has been sidelined with an injury, but I still think Everett retains his fantasy football relevance when Allen returns. Other streams I like this week are Evan Engram, David Njoku and Hayden Hurst if you need a deep throw.

Week 5 fantasy football TE rankings