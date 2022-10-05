F1 schedule: Japanese Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula 1 wraps up its two-race run through Asia this weekend with the 2022 Honda Japanese Grand Prix. The race will take place at Suzuka Circuit, which is just southwest of Nagoya. It is 13 hours later in Japan so the timing of this week’s schedule is going to be strictly for the night owls of the world.

The weekend’s festivities get started at 10:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6th with the first practice. The second practice runs three hours later at 1:55 a.m. early Friday morning. The third practice runs that night at 10:55 p.m. and then qualifying runs at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday morning. The race runs at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday morning and a replay will air at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

All events will broadcast across the ESPN network, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend as the race favorite with -190 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +380, and then it drops to Sergio Pérez (+1000), Lewis Hamilton (+1100), Carlos Sainz (+1200), and George Russell (+1600).

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Japanese Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, October 6

10:55 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Friday, October 7

1:55 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:55 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 8

1:55 a.m. — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 9

12:55 a.m. — Japanese Grand Prix — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:30 p.m. — Replay of Japanese Grand Prix — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN