How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on October 5

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

With Grand Slam now fully in the rearview mirror, the company will begin the march towards its Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, NJ, in November. Tonight’s show in the nation’s capitol should have plenty of action.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, October 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Casino Ladder Match winner MJF is seemingly on a collision course with AEW Champion Jon Moxley for a title match at Full Gear and that program is unfolding by him getting under the skin of other members of the Blackpool Combat Club. The first target is Wheeler Yuta, whom he’s exchanged both words and fists with over the past few weeks. Tonight, the two will go one-on-one in MJF’s first singles match since Double or Nothing.

Last week, interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against Serena Deeb in a lumberjack match. Tonight, Storm will team up with Athena and Willow Nightingale to take on Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford in a six-women tag team match.

The growing dissension in the Jericho Appreciation Society between ROH Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia continued last week in the opening celebration segment. Tonight, Garcia will team up with Bryan Danielson to face Jericho and Sammy Guevara in tag team action.

Also on the show, new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will hold a celebration of their own and No. 1 contender “Hangman” Adam Page will go one-on-one with Rush.