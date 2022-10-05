Full schedule for Wild Card round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The Wild Card round in the 2022 MLB playoffs is wilder than ever thanks to the new addition of an extra postseason spot in each league. There will be six playoff series in this round, beginning as soon as Oct. 7. Each series has a best-of-three format, and all games will be played at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Wild Card round, with TV stations included.

2022 MLB playoff schedule: Wild Card round

The New York Mets controlled the NL East for most of the season, and although they didn’t play particularly poorly down the stretch, the Atlanta Braves just rarely lost and took over first place with a late-season sweep of their longtime rivals. As such, the Mets will now have to get past the Padres before getting a crack at the powerhouse Dodgers in the NLDS. The Cardinals, the NL division winner with the worst record, will face the Phillies, the lowest-seeded Wild Card, for the right to meet the Braves in the next round.

On the AL side, the Seattle Mariners will experience their first postseason games in more than two decades more than 2,500 miles from home and in a different country as they tangle with the Blue Jays. Finally, the Rays and Guardians meet in a series that pits two teams with similar high-quality pitching but very different approaches at the plate. While the Rays’ offense has the second-highest K rate of any playoff team, the Guardians lead MLB in contact rate.

Friday, Oct. 7

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 1, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 1, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 1, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 2, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 2, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 2, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets, Game 3, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN*

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays, Game 3, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC*

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN*

*id necessary