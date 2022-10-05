Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Champions League group stage play continues Wednesday with the second half of Matchday 3 action headlined by Chelsea battling AC Milan. Chelsea sit at the bottom of the group after two matches, while AC Milan is at the top. Here’s how you can catch all the action for the contest, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea v. AC Milan

Date: Wednesday, October 5

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: -140

Draw: +300

AC Milan: +380

Moneyline pick: AC Milan +380

This is good value on Milan, who have been solid in Champions League play so far. Chelsea are still trying to find their footing under new manager Graham Potter, so there’s a chance they’ll still be a bit out of sorts despite a win against Crystal Palace the last time out. Milan have won four of the last six and are the team in better form. Back the Serie A side in this one.

