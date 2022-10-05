Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 3

There weren’t many surprises in Matchday 3 of Champions League play, but several teams took key steps to ensure they’d maintain course to qualify through to the knockout round. Club Brugge might be the shocker so far, as the club has won all three games and leads Group B. Napoli, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City round out the list of undefeated teams in UCL play so far.

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 3. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Group A

Napoli, 3-0-0, 9 points

Liverpool, 2-0-1, 6 points

Ajax, 1-0-2, 3 points

Rangers, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group B

Club Brugge, 3-0-0, 9 points

Porto, 1-0-2, 3 points

Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-2, 3 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-0-2, 3 points

Group C

Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points

Inter Milan, 2-0-1, 6 points

Barcelona, 1-0-2, 3 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-3, 0 points

Group D

Sporting CP, 2-0-1, 6 points

Tottenham, 1-1-1, 4 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1-1, 4 points

Marseille, 1-0-2, 3 points

Group E

Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-1-1, 4 points

RB Leipzig, 1-0-2, 3 points

Celtic, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group F

RB Salzburg, 1-2-0, 5 points

Chelsea, 1-1-1, 4 points

AC Milan, 1-1-1, 4 points

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-2, 3 points

Group G

Manchester City, 3-0-0, 9 points

Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-1, 6 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-1-2, 1 point

Sevilla, 0-1-2, 1 point

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-1-0, 7 points

Benfica, 2-1-0, 7 points

Juventus, 1-0-2, 3 points

Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-3, 0 points