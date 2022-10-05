Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 3

There weren’t many surprises in Matchday 3 of Champions League play, but several teams took key steps to ensure they’d maintain course to qualify through to the knockout round. Club Brugge might be the shocker so far, as the club has won all three games and leads Group B. Napoli, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City round out the list of undefeated teams in UCL play so far.
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 3. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.
Group A
Napoli, 3-0-0, 9 points
Liverpool, 2-0-1, 6 points
Ajax, 1-0-2, 3 points
Rangers, 0-0-3, 0 points
Group B
Club Brugge, 3-0-0, 9 points
Porto, 1-0-2, 3 points
Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-2, 3 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-0-2, 3 points
Group C
Bayern Munich, 3-0-0, 9 points
Inter Milan, 2-0-1, 6 points
Barcelona, 1-0-2, 3 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-3, 0 points
Group D
Sporting CP, 2-0-1, 6 points
Tottenham, 1-1-1, 4 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1-1, 4 points
Marseille, 1-0-2, 3 points
Group E
Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-1-1, 4 points
RB Leipzig, 1-0-2, 3 points
Celtic, 0-1-2, 1 point
Group F
RB Salzburg, 1-2-0, 5 points
Chelsea, 1-1-1, 4 points
AC Milan, 1-1-1, 4 points
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-2, 3 points
Group G
Manchester City, 3-0-0, 9 points
Borussia Dortmund, 2-0-1, 6 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-1-2, 1 point
Sevilla, 0-1-2, 1 point
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, 2-1-0, 7 points
Benfica, 2-1-0, 7 points
Juventus, 1-0-2, 3 points
Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-3, 0 points