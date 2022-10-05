SMU vs. UCF picks and best bets for Week 6 American Conference matchup

Thanks to Hurricane Ian, we’ve got some Wednesday night football. The SMU Mustangs and Central Florida Knights meet at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Oviedo and have the national spotlight to themselves.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

SMU: 38 overall, 18 offense, 78 defense

C. Florida: 41 overall, 29 offense, 57 defense

Injury update

SMU

No reported key injuries

C. Florida

WR Amari Johnson - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

SMU: 1-3 ATS

C. Florida: 2-2 ATS

Total

SMU: Over 1-3

C. Florida: Over 1-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

SMU: 26 overall, 55 offense, 30 defense

C. Florida: 42 overall, 47 offense, 52 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: C. Florida -3

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: C. Florida -140, SMU +120

Opening line: C. Florida -3.5

Opening total: 64.5

Weather

74 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 63.5

These are two teams with offenses that have come up woefully short in spots this season, but they can both move the ball pretty efficiently. SMU should be able to evade tackles in space as the Knights can really struggle to tackle one-on-one, and the pace of the Knight should give the Mustangs fits.

If this gets to 63 or less, we’ll be on it gladly.

