Pick on the Total for the Tigers-Mariners game on October 5

The Seattle Mariners are getting set to play in the postseason since the 2001 season and will look to finish the regular season with a bang on Wednesday at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners (-215, 7)

The Mariners give Marco Gonzales the start, who enters having allowed three runs or more in five of his last six starts and having allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings.

With the Mariners bullpen looking to rest after playing a doubleheader on Tuesday, Gonzales will likely be asked to lend as much length as possible, and it should lead to lots of balls in play as he is registering just five strikeouts per nine innings and has a fielding independent a full point higher than his 4.14 ERA.

Tyler Alexander gets the ball for the Tigers, who has struggled on the road to the tune of a 5.56 ERA and much like Gonzales, pitched to contact with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Much like the Mariners bullpen, the Tigers enters Wednesday’s game taxed and has struggled since August 1, ranking 20th in the league in bullpen ERA in this span.

Entering game two of Tuesday’s double header, the Tigers had scored four runs or more in eight of their last 11 games and will end the season with their bats hot.

The Play: Tigers vs. Mariners Over 7

