Where Week 5 NFL odds sit ahead of the first injury reports for Sunday

The NFL is headed back to practice. Wednesday marks the start of practice for all the Sunday games and that is when we start to get a better handle on who is good to go, who is a little banged up, and who is a decent bet to not play on Sunday.

The first practice participation reports will start showing up later in the morning, but before then, we’ve got an updated look at where odds sit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Each game shows odds that were released in May, where they re-opened with the lookahead line last week, where they re-opened again on Sunday night, and where they sit three days later.

The biggest moves this week are 49ers-Panthers and Cowboys-Rams. The 49ers opened Sunday night as a four-point favorite, but their strong win over the Rams on Monday Night Football has resulted in this line moving to six points. Meanwhile, the Cowboys opened Sunday night as a six-point underdog, but that line has now moved to 4.5 points. The most notable part of that game is Dak Prescott’s uncertain status, so we’ll keep an eye on the injury report for his participation.

Oct 5

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Broncos -170, Colts +145

Oct 2

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -165, Colts +140

Sep 30

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -140, Colts +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -3

Opening moneyline: Broncos -155, Colts +135

Oct 5

Point spread: Packers -8.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -360, Giants +295

Oct 2

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

Sep 30

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -340, Giants +280

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -280, Giants +225

Oct 5

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Oct 2

Point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -950, Steelers +650

Sep 30

Point spread: Bills -13

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -800, Steelers +575

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -8

Opening moneyline: Bills -425, Steelers +320

Oct 5

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -155, Browns +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening moneyline: N/A

Oct 5

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Oct 2

Point spread: Vikings -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -320, Bears +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -275, Bears +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -4.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Bears +165

Oct 5

Point spread: Patriots -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Patriots -155, Lions +135

Oct 2

Point spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Lions +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Lions -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Patriots -5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -235, Lions +190

Oct 5

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Saints -225, Seahawks +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Saints -5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -215, Seahawks +185

Sep 30

Point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -250, Seahawks +210

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -4.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -195, Seahawks +165

Oct 5

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Jets +150

Oct 2

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Jets +135

Sep 30

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Dolphins -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -145, Jets +125

Oct 5

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

Oct 2

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -380, Falcons +310

Sep 30

Point spread: Bucs -9

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bucs -410, Falcons +330

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -10.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -630, Falcons +450

Oct 5

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Oct 2

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -140, Commanders +120

Sep 30

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Titans -110, Commanders -110

Oct 5

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -330, Texans +275

Oct 2

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -320, Texans +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -295, Texans +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Oct 5

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: 49ers -275, Panthers +230

Oct 2

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160

Sep 30

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140

Oct 5

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -205, Cowboys +175

Oct 2

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205

Sep 30

Point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160

Oct 5

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190

Oct 2

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Cardinals +200

Sep 30

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Cardinals +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -130, Eagles +110

Oct 5

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Oct 2

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Sep 30

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100

Oct 5

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Raiders +270

Oct 2

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165