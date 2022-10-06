Breaking down odds for Orlando Magic heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Orlando Magic odds heading into the new season.

The Magic took Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to further bolster their budding young core. Will that be enough for them to take the leap this season or will there be some rebuilding pains?

Orlando Magic Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 26.5

This seems right for the Magic, who have a nice blend of young pieces but lack the experience and chemistry to make a serious playoff push. The over is the right play here, especially if the Magic believe they have their star and don’t tank down the stretch of the season.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1200, No -2500

There’s a lot of deserved hype around Banchero, but it’s still too early to bank on the Magic making the playoffs. The path is a bit easier with the play-in tournament but Orlando is not ready yet.

List of player futures

Paolo Banchero Rookie of the Year (+190)

Franz Wagner Most Improved Player (+5000)

Wendell Carter Jr. Most Improved Player (+5000)

Jalen Suggs Most Improved Player (+5000)