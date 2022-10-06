Breaking down odds for Washington Wizards heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Washington Wizards odds heading into the new season.

The Wizards signed star guard Bradley Beal to a five-year max deal in free agency, securing him as the centerpiece of this team. There’s some intriguing young pieces around him but this looks like it could be more of a rebuild than a retool the Wizards are attempting for it to be.

Washington Wizards Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 35.5

Given the increased competition in the East and the lack of secondary firepower next to Beal, the under seems like a great bet here. The Wizards have gone under this number in each of the last four seasons, although they did hit 35 wins last year with Beal only playing 40 games.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +340, No -475

Having one star is good enough to be competitive for the play-in tournament. Except this star is coming off a season-ending wrist issue and doesn’t have much to work with around him. The Wizards and Beal have committed to figuring this out together, and Year 1 of this new partnership is not looking great. Take Washington to miss the postseason.

List of player futures

Bradley Beal MVP (+11000)

Rui Hachimura Most Improved Player (+6500)

Johnny Davis Rookie of the Year (+2500)