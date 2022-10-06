Breaking down odds for Charlotte Hornets heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Charlotte Hornets odds heading into the new season.

The Hornets made a surprise move in the offseason on the coaching front, sending James Borrego packing and bringing Steve Clifford back in the fold. Can Clifford continue to elevate LaMelo Ball, or will his defensive-minded approach hinder what Charlotte does best in an effort to make the team more well-rounded?

Charlotte Hornets Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 36.5

The Hornets won 43 games last season and didn’t make many personnel changes, so this is an interesting line. It’s especially interesting since the over is priced at +100. The East is more competitive this year but it seems like the over here is free money at the moment.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +265, No -350

Going over 36.5 wins does not necessarily mean a postseason appearance and I’d bet against Charlotte making the playoffs this year. The Hornets haven’t gotten out of the play-in tournament for two seasons now, and this roster doesn’t have the personnel to make the third time a charm unless Ball takes a huge leap defensively.

List of player futures

LaMelo Ball MVP (+7000)

LaMelo Ball Most Improved Player (+2500)

Mark Williams Rookie of the Year (+3500)

Kelly Oubre Jr. Sixth Man of the Year (+3500)