Breaking down odds for Atlanta Hawks heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Atlanta Hawks odds heading into the new season.

The Hawks made a big move in the offseason, adding Spurs guard Dejounte Murray to the backcourt to pair with Trae Young. Atlanta now believes it has two stars in the making, which is the foundation for any championship-caliber team.

Atlanta Hawks Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 45.5

The Hawks have gone under this total in the last two seasons, although they were on pace to top to this mark in 2020-21 on a full 82-game slate. With Murray in the fold, Atlanta should be able to get over this mark if everyone stays healthy. There’s some depth issues to work through but Atlanta has built a roster good enough to top this line.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -265, No +210

This is actually decent value for what looks to be a solid bet. The Hawks have now made the playoffs outright and won out in the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons. This group has the experience to get to the postseason no matter the circumstances, so back Atlanta to make it three straight seasons of postseason play.

List of player futures

Trae Young MVP (+3500)

Dejounte Murray MVP (+13000)

Dejounte Murray Most Improved Player (+6000)

Dejounte Murray Defensive Player of the Year (+8000)

Bogdan Bogdanovic Sixth Man of the Year (+3000)