Breaking down odds for Miami Heat heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Miami Heat odds heading into the new season.

The Heat were a made shot away from going to the Finals for the second time in three seasons, so they’ll be confident in the squad they’ve got. Jimmy Butler returns as a bona fide superstar, while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro continue to improve. If Kyle Lowry can stay healthy, this team should be contending for the 2022-23 title.

Miami Heat Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 48.5

The Heat are going to try hard no matter what, which usually gets you a few extra wins during the regular season. Miami also has enough depth to withstand some injury issues, which it had plenty of last year. The over might be the play but only slightly because the East is better overall this year.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -800, No +500

It would take a colossal amount of injuries for Miami to miss the playoffs. Given the injury luck they had last year, the Heat have the potential to be even better with slightly better circumstances. Miami making the playoffs is an easy bet.

List of player futures

Jimmy Butler MVP (+5000)

Bam Adebayo Most Improved Player (+10000)

Tyler Herro Most Improved Player (+10000)

Bam Adebayo Defensive Player of the Year (+650)

Jimmy Butler Defensive Player of the Year (+10000)

Tyler Herro Sixth Man of the Year (+500)