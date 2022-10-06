How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok online via live stream

The LIV Golf Series makes its first stop in Asia this weekend, with the new Stonehill course in Pathum Thani, Thailand playing host to the $25 million event.

This is the sixth event in LIV history, and after this one more in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will complete the regular season for the controversial startup circuit. From there a Team Championship using match play rules will take place in Miami at Doral on October 28-30 with a $50 million purse.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Dustin Johnson is the favorite at +450, with the winner of LIV’s last event in Chicago Cameron Smith the second choice at +500. Joaquin Niemann (+700), Talor Gooch (+1400), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1800) round out the top five on the odds board.

All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes in a shotgun format, the same as all rounds with the new league. You can watch LIV Golf Bangkok on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, LIV remains without a television deal in the United States.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Bangkok

Tournament dates: Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9

Shotgun start time: 10:15 a.m. in Thailand, 11:15 p.m. ET Thursday night in USA to 11:15 p.m. Saturday in USA

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps