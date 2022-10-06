Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

The LIV Golf Tour will hold its first event in Asia starting on Friday, with 48 players scheduled to tee off at Stonehill, a brand new course just north of Bangkok, Thailand beginning at 10:15 a.m. local time. That translates to 11:15 p.m. ET Thursday night in the United States, and 8:15 p.m. PT.

While there was hope by the breakaway league that this would be the first tournament to count for Official World Golf Ranking points thanks to a “strategic alliance” with the long-defunct MENA Tour, the OWGR poobahs have determined that won’t happen for at least the next two LIV events. That includes LIV Bangkok, as well as the scheduled tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia set for next weekend.

All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day is finished within 4-5 hours. You can watch LIV Golf Chicago on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, the nascent league still doesn’t have a television deal in the United States.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Stonehill in Bangkok on Friday.