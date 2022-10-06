 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at TIME a.m. ET on DAY in Thailand. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC speaks to the media during a press conference during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok at Stonehill Golf Course on October 06, 2022 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour will hold its first event in Asia starting on Friday, with 48 players scheduled to tee off at Stonehill, a brand new course just north of Bangkok, Thailand beginning at 10:15 a.m. local time. That translates to 11:15 p.m. ET Thursday night in the United States, and 8:15 p.m. PT.

While there was hope by the breakaway league that this would be the first tournament to count for Official World Golf Ranking points thanks to a “strategic alliance” with the long-defunct MENA Tour, the OWGR poobahs have determined that won’t happen for at least the next two LIV events. That includes LIV Bangkok, as well as the scheduled tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia set for next weekend.

All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day is finished within 4-5 hours. You can watch LIV Golf Chicago on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, the nascent league still doesn’t have a television deal in the United States.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Stonehill in Bangkok on Friday.

2022 LIV Golf Bangkok Round 1 Starting Holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Cameron Smith Sadom Kaewkanjana Phil Mickelson
2 Phachara Khongwatmai Dustin Johnson Bryson DeChambeau
3 Louis Oosthuizen Patrick Reed Anirban Lahiri
4 Joaquin Niemann Harold Varner Ill Henrik Stenson
5 lan Poulter Kevin Na Sergio Garcia
6 Matthew Wolff Brooks Koepka Branden Grace
7 Abraham Ancer Jason Kokrak Paul Casey
8 Cameron Tringale Marc Leishman Sam Horsfield
9 Chase Koepka Shaun Norris Scott Vincent
10 James Piot Wade Ormsby Turk Pettit
11 Sihwan Kim Hideto Tanihara Laurie Canter
12 Jediah Morgan Graeme McDowell Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
14 Pat Perez Charles Howell Ill Richard Bland
15 Martin Kaymer Bend Wiesberger Matt Jones
16 Hudson Swafford Charl Schwartzel Peter Uihlein
17 Carlos Ortiz Talor Gooch Lee Westwood

