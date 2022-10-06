2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

With quarterback returns and injuries abounding in the league, here are some suggestions of options to start and picks to sit for your fantasy lineups in Week 5.

Quarterback Starts

Zach Wilson, NY Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Wilson is back from his knee injury and found his groove against the Steelers last week. He’ll be facing a Dolphins defense that allows the second-most yards per pass attempt in the NFL, which should set him up for success. He added 19.8 PPR fantasy points last week despite two interceptions.

Burrow and the Bengals finally seem back after defeating the Dolphins 27-15 on TNF. He went 20-for-31 for two touchdowns and 287 yards. If WR Tee Higgins is able to play after suffering a minor ankle injury against the Dolphins, Burrow will be more than set for success this weekend against this Ravens defense.

Quarterback Sits

Stafford has been struggling the last few weeks, garnering just 7.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 4 and 10.2 in Week 3. The Cowboys have put up a tough pass defense this season, and despite Stafford’s extremely talented receiver options, he hasn’t found the end zone in the last two weeks.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

The Pickett excitement is real for Steelers fans, and it was sort of a good sign that none of his 13 pass attempts in his first NFL appearance hit the ground (less of a good sign that three of the ten were intercepted).

Pickett faces a huge challenge in the Bills defense in his first start this weekend — even if you’re stuck with a frustrating quarterback who hasn’t been putting up PPR points, don’t let the hype overtake you. Wait and see how this week goes before adding the rookie.