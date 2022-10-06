3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

As fantasy members put together their starting lineups for Week 5, here are some of our suggestions on which running backs to start and sit against opposing defenses.

Running Back Starts

Jones is facing a run defense that is hovering near the bottom of NFL rankings in both yards per carry allowed (5.1) and in total run yards allowed (564). Jones has continued to produce week after week, adding 16 carries for 110 yards against the Patriots in Green Bay’s overtime win last week.

He added 11.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 4, and his season-high came in Week 2 with a whopping 29 points. Jones should be able to run all over this Giants defense.

The Jags faced a tough Eagles defense last week, but they should be able to get back to their regular productivity this week against the Texans, who are allowing 5.1 yards per carry and have allowed the second-most yards on the ground in the entire NFL this season.

Robinson added 17.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 and 13.8 points in Week 3. He’s a go-to ball carrier for the Jags and a good choice to start this weekend.

With D’Andre Swift still likely sitting out this week, Williams remains RB1 for the Lions, who take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. Williams has had an explosive few weeks. His 108 yards and two touchdowns last week speak for themselves.

Against this shaky Pats run defense, Williams should be able to keep putting up good yardage.

Running Back Sits

Fantasy managers with Gordon in their lineup face a lethal combination this weekend of a stingy Colts run defense, a slow start to the 2022 season, and a “questionable” designation on the Broncos’ injury report. Safe to sit Gordon out this weekend and reexamine whether to keep him in the coming weeks.

McCaffrey was dealing with a leg injury at practice last week, but saw his production limited to just 27 yards on the ground against the Cardinals. He was able to add nine receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown, a scenario that could repeat this week, but the 49ers’ defense is one of the best, if not the best, in the league. The Panthers offense may struggle this week against San Francisco.

Jacobs had a breakout 144-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Broncos in Week 4, but the Chiefs defense will be a different story for the RB. He’s been floating around 60 yards per game the rest of the season, and we can expect to see him return to that in Week 5.