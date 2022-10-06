2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 6 with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos. This week will also feature another early Sunday kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET from London, England as the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers. The wide receiver position was all over the place last week, so here are two players to start and two to sit as we head into Week 5 fantasy football matchups.

Wide receiver starts

Boyd serves as the WR3 for the Bengals and is often overshadowed by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This doesn't mean that he is totally devoid of fantasy football value. Boyd will face the Ravens defense that is giving up the most passing yards per game so far this season. He is worth a start this week as a flex play.

Fantasy managers have been waiting for Pickens to break out onto the scene after a physical performance in the preseason. He hasn't sustained consistent opportunities yet, but the Steelers are going to fellow rookie Kenny Pickett against the Bills. They project to get absolutely walloped, but that just means that there should be able targets for Pickens throughout the game.

Wide receiver sits

I feel like Panthers QB Baker Mayfield and Moore have off-field beef. Either that or Mayfield just stinks because Moore has underperformed so far this season and has been an utter disappointment to fantasy managers. Against the 49ers this week, he can't be counted on as the Panthers' offensive woes are likely to continue.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Lamar Jackson has come out this season passing the ball more than we are accustomed to seeing from him. This provided hope that there was upside for Bateman this year in an offense that is typically known to run first. Bateman wasn't featured much in Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and then suffered a foot injury during the game. Even if he is active for this game, leave him on the bench for Sunday Night Football.