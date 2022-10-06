Breaking down the weather forecast for the Japanese Grand Prix

F1 is headed to Japan this weekend to run the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The race is at Suzuka Circuit, which is Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, and is approximately 50 miles southwest of Nagoya.

This weekend’s festivities faces a threat of some rain, although it shouldn’t be too bad. Rain is all but guaranteed during practice on Friday, with a 96% chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather. Some of it could be heavy, but regardless it will get wet.

Saturday qualifying should be in great conditions with rain not in the forecast. However, Sunday’s race features a better than even chance of rain during the afternoon. It appears to be lighter than what is expected on Friday, but it will be something to track.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend at Suzuka Cirtcuit in Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture. The times listed below are Japan Standard Time, with ET listed in parenthesis. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 7

Hi 66°, Low 56°: Periods of rain, some heavy; watch for flash flooding

12 p.m. JST (11 p.m. ET Thu): Practice 1

3 p.m. (2 a.m.): Practice 2

Saturday, October 8

Hi 73°, Low 56°: Sun through high clouds

12 p.m. (11 p.m.): Practice 3

3 p.m. (2 a.m.): Qualifying

Sunday, October 9

Hi 70°, Low 63°: Cloudy and not as warm; occasional rain in the afternoon

2 p.m. (1 a.m.): Japanese Grand Prix