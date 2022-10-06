F1 practice live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix practice on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is at Suzuka Circuit southwest of Nagoya this weekend for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 2 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well.

Japan is 13 hours later than ET, so it ends up giving us practice starting late Thursday in the US. The first two practice runs are on Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET and Friday morning at 2 a.m. ET. The third practice is Friday night at 11 p.m.

The first practice will air on ESPNEWS, the second practice will air on ESPN2, and the third practice will air on ESPNEWS. Qualifying and the race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Japan Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190, followed by Charles Leclerc at +380. Sergio Pérez is the next closest at +1000, Lewis Hamilton is +1100, and Carlos Sainz is +1200 to round out the top five.

How to watch practice for the Japanese Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, October 6, 10:55 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, October 7, 1:55 a.m.

Practice 3: Friday, October 7, 10:55 p.m.

TV channel: ESPNEWS/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list