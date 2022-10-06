 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Japanese Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Suzuka International Race Course in Japan on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

A general view of the start finish straight during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 5, 2017 in Suzuka. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Japanese Grand Prix is the next race on the F1 calendar, and it will bring a slightly difficult viewing experience for American fans. The race weekend is taking place at Suzuka Circuit in Japan, 50 miles southwest of Nagoya. It takes place in Japan Standard Time, which is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time.

The weekend’s events will take place in the early afternoon in Japan, which makes for overnight in the United states. The first two practice runs are on Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET and Friday morning at 2 a.m. ET. The third practice is Friday night at 11 p.m.

The first and third practices will air on ESPNEWS and the second practice will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win heading into the first practice with -190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is second with +380 odds.

How to watch practice for the Japanese Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, October 6, 10:55 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, October 7, 1:55 a.m.
Practice 3: Friday, October 7, 10:55 p.m.
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Fernando Alonso 14
6 Lando Norris 4
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Max Verstappen 1
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 George Russell 63
12 Lance Stroll 18
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Sebastian Vettel 5
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Valterri Bottas 77
17 Daniel Ricciardo 3
18 Estaban Ocon 31
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

