How to watch Colts vs. Broncos on Amazon Prime Video in Week 5 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL right now. After just missing the playoffs, they went out and traded for Matt Ryan. That trade hasn’t worked out well for them to say the least. Teams have limited Jonathan Taylor and that’s all they have had to do to beat the Colts. Taylor has rushed for 328 yards this season which ranks 6th in the NFL. Darius Leonard suffered a concussion in his first game back, so he will once again be out for the Colts on Thursday.

Things haven't been great in Denver either. After trading for Russell Wilson, the expectations were high for the Broncos. But so far, they haven't really lived up to those expectations. Courtland Sutton is the main bright spot as he’s caught 24 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown. Javonte Williams looked great, but suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 and that’s a major blow a struggling offense. The defense is allowing just 17 points per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. If the offense can get things right, they could become a true contender.

The Broncos are set as 3-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -175 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts sit at +150, while the total score is set at 43.5.

Colts vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.