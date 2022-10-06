How to watch Colts vs. Broncos on Amazon Prime Video in Week 5 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

The Colts (1-2-1) fell behind 24-3 early in the first half against the Tennessee Titans and made a mad dash at a comeback before falling 24-17. It’s been a total season for last year’s NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. So far Taylor has 328 yards and one touchdown on the season. He is also dealing with an ankle issues.

Denver (2-2) is also dealing with an adjustment period under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos couldn’t put it together on the road Sunday in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Russell Wilson is still finding his way with the Broncos, but threw two touchdowns passes for the first time this season in the loss.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at home and are sitting at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can jump on the Colts moneyline at +155. The point total is set at 43.5.

Colts vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.