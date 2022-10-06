Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open will take place at TPC Summerlin this weekend as the PGA TOUR season continues. Last year’s champion, South Korean golfer Sungjae Im, will be traveling to play the course. He’s joined by Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa in the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s Las Vegas, which means the autumn weather that’s starting to spread across the northern half of the country won’t be filling the golfers’ heads with thoughts of pumpkin carving and crunching leaves on this particular October weekend. Out in the desert, highs are in the low 90s with plenty of sun and virtually no chance of rain forecasted, which won’t come as a huge surprise to anyone who’s spent time in Sin City.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open starting Thursday, Oct. 6 and ending Sunday, Oct. 9. All information is from Weather.com.

Thursday, Oct. 6

High 94°, Low 69°: Sunny, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

Friday, Oct. 7

High 92°, Low 68°: Sunny, 7 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

Saturday, Oct. 8

High 92°, Low 68°: Sunny, 7 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

Sunday, Oct. 9

High 91°, Low 67°: Sunny, 6 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain